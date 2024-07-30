Father of Monterey Park teen facing charges for falsely reporting her missing, DA says

A Monterey Park father is facing charges for allegedly falsely reporting his teenage daughter missing and hiding her while authorities sent out search parties to look for her.

Jeffrey Chao, 40, faces charges including one count of felony child stealing/concealment and one misdemeanor count of false report of an emergency in connection with the missing person report filed July 16, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. A week later, the 15-year-old girl turned up outside a TV news station.

"On the evening of July 16, Chao allegedly stole/concealed his 15-year-old daughter and falsely reported her as missing to law enforcement," the DA's office said in a statement announcing the charges against Chao.

At the time, police said she had disappeared from the El Sereno area and surveillance video captured her riding a bike after leaving her father's house in Monterey Park.

Prosecutors said several search parties were dispatched to look for the teen.

"Falsely reporting a child as missing not only violates the law but also diverts critical law enforcement resources away from other serious matters," DA Gascón said in the statement. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and we will hold the responsible individual accountable for his actions."

If convicted of all the charges filed, Chao could face up to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

On July 23, hours after his daughter reappeared in Glendale, Chao held a news conference. At the time, his attorney said Chao had done everything to find his daughter, and there was no evidence of foul play and she had not been kidnapped.

Chao tearfully thanked everyone who helped look for his daughter.

"You know, we've been really worried about where she's been and you know, we really appreciate what everybody's done and helped out with," he told reporters.

Her mother, Annie Chao, also released a statement thanking the local community for their help in the search.

Three days later, the girl's father was arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

Jeffrey and Annie Chao are in the midst of a child custody battle and divorce.