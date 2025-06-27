Police search for suspects after fatal shooting, carjacking in South Los Angeles

Police are looking for the suspects allegedly involved in killing a security guard during a shooting and carjacking in South Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Century Station deputies received calls of a person suffering from a gunshot near 91st Street and Compton Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department also received a call about a victim at 92nd Street and Compton Avenue.

According to preliminary information, two individuals were inside a car when two suspects approached them and attempted to carjack them. A struggle took place and one of the suspects shot the victims.

One of the victims ran down the street to 92nd Street and Compton Avenue. They were taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said a second car allegedly stopped to render aid when the suspect carjacked those individuals.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.