Fans flock to Dodger Stadium for chance at Kobe Bryant bobblehead

Hundreds of fans flocked to Dodger Stadium well before game time on Friday in hopes of securing a highly-anticipated Lakers-Dodgers crossover bobblehead featuring NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The figurine features Bryant in his No. 8 Lakers jersey while holding a baseball bat. The giveaway was planned in accordance with Aug. 8, or 8/8, signifying the first of Bryant's two numbers while with the Purple and Gold.

A preview of the bobblehead being given away to 40,000 fans on Aug. 8 at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles Dodgers

It's the second Dodgers bobble head giveaway featuring Bryant in recent years. In 2019, they handed out a figurine of the late-Bryant standing with his arms raised while wearing a Dodgers hat and jersey. It was modeled after his reaction to Yasiel Puig's World Series home run.

The first 40,000 fans that pass through Dodger Stadium gates will be given a bobblehead. Game time is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are currently first place in the American League East division.

Bryant's wife and daughters will be on hand to throw out the game's first pitch as well before officially beginning the game with Vin Scully's best-known catchphrase, "It's Time for Dodger Baseball!"

Like with all Dodgers bobbleheads, Friday's giveaway is expected to fetch top dollar on the resale market. Even two hours ahead of game time, people had began to post eBay listings that started bidding at $200. In recent seasons, any Shohei Ohtani giveaway has created unmatched fan fervor, especially when the team announced that some even more limited versions of his bobbleheads, completely goated in a gold layer, would be given away.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside of Dodger Stadium ahead of a Kobe Bryant bobblehead giveaway. KCAL News

With Bryant's noted significance to the people of Los Angeles, especially after his death in 2020, Friday's giveaway should create the same chaotic scene as the figurines are handed out.