Dodgers fans could get a Shohei Ohtani MVP bobblehead for first giveaway of 2025 season

For this first time this season, Dodger Stadium will be flooded by fans hopeful to secure one of their highly-sought after bobbleheads, featuring none other than reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The game, which begins at 5:38 p.m., ends both a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and the Dodgers' six-game homestand.

"On behalf of Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) is dedicating the night's 50/50 raffle proceeds to families who are rebuilding after the Eaton and Palisades fires," said a release from the team.

Gates open two hours ahead of time on Wednesday, and only the first 40,000 fans inside will be given a bobblehead.

The Shoehi Ohtani bobblehead being given out to Dodgers fans on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Los Angeles Dodgers

The figurine will honor Ohtani's incredible and record-setting 2024 campaign in which he became Major League Baseball's first-ever member of the 50 home run and 50 stolen bases club. He'll be holding both a bat and the MVP Award.

It's the first of five Ohtani-themed giveaways scheduled this season, four of which will be bobbleheads. In all, they're planning to hand out a whopping 21 bobbleheads, on top of dozens of other planned promotions this season.

Bobblehead nights are usually mayhem at Dodger Stadium, but last year fans could be seen lining up hours ahead of first pitch hoping to snag one of the giveaways featuring the newest face of the Boys in Blue. Though many fans looked to secure a keepsake featuring the Japanese phenom, others looked to turn it into big cash on the resale market, with some items being sold for upwards of $1,000.

They gave two Ohtani bobbleheads away to fans last year, even creating some special gold figurines to season ticket holders.