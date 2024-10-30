Fans celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win against the New York Yankees
After beating the New York Yankees, the Dodgers are World Series champions again after clinching another title — the second in five years.
As the Boys in Blue hoisted their trophy in the Bronx, fans in LA celebrated the city's latest champions.
Shortly after, the final out Mayor Karen Bass congratulated the team and showed her excitement for the Dodgers to come home.
Other teams in LA celebrated the win with celebrations inside of Crypto.com Arena during the LA Kings game.
Other teams like UCLA football showed their love for the Boys in Blue.
LA royalty like Ice Cube, who performed during the World Series, celebrated the win.
Even Sacramento sent their congratulations to the Dodgers.
The wildly popular Las Vegas Sphere, which will soon have its own home team to root for, lit up in Dodger Blue to celebrate the champions.