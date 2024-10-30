Fans celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win against the New York Yankees

After beating the New York Yankees, the Dodgers are World Series champions again after clinching another title — the second in five years.

As the Boys in Blue hoisted their trophy in the Bronx, fans in LA celebrated the city's latest champions.

Shortly after, the final out Mayor Karen Bass congratulated the team and showed her excitement for the Dodgers to come home.

Tonight, we showed the world that Los Angeles is made of CHAMPIONS.



Congratulations to the @Dodgers on tonight’s win.



Looking forward to seeing you back in LA! pic.twitter.com/iwsjBLCNn2 — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) October 31, 2024

Other teams in LA celebrated the win with celebrations inside of Crypto.com Arena during the LA Kings game.

Other teams like UCLA football showed their love for the Boys in Blue.

𝑭𝑶𝑹 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑪𝑰𝑻𝒀, Congrats Dodgers!

Dave Robert’s 2x Champ & 𝑩𝑹𝑼𝑰𝑵 𝑭𝑶𝑹 𝑳𝑰𝑭𝑬! pic.twitter.com/9zW6BZv5RM — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 31, 2024

LA royalty like Ice Cube, who performed during the World Series, celebrated the win.

Mic Drop!!! Dodgers beat the Yanks!!!! It Was A Good Day!!! pic.twitter.com/ol6FQPni1G — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 31, 2024

Even Sacramento sent their congratulations to the Dodgers.

California domination.



Congrats to the @Dodgers!! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 31, 2024

The wildly popular Las Vegas Sphere, which will soon have its own home team to root for, lit up in Dodger Blue to celebrate the champions.