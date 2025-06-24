Family of teen stabbed to death on Santa Ana school campus files legal claim against district

The family of the teenager killed during a stabbing on the Santa Ana High School campus has filed a legal claim against the school district.

They plan to sue to the Santa Ana Unified School District, claiming that administration and staff members at the high school were negligent, despite being aware of school safety issues and potential security problems for years. Their son, 14-year-old Armando Morales was stabbed to death on May 7 after classes ended for the day and a fight broke out.

"For me, as mom, I was thinking that my child was safe, more at school than being out here in the streets," said Morales' mother Branda Aburto, during a news conference outside of the school on Tuesday. "But no. They fail on me. They fail."

Hours after the stabbing, two students turned themselves into police and have remained in custody since. At least one of the pair was charged with murder, which investigators believe may have been gang-related as the they are both documented members. They further noted that the only person involved in the fight that was not gang-affiliated was Morales, who was trying to protect one of the students involved.

"All of this could have been avoided if the school district had been fulfilling its obligations to protect the students under state law," said Luis Carrillo, one of the attorneys representing the family. "The students that are in their care are like their children."

Attorneys further noted that the school district was allegedly put on notice by the Santa Ana School Police Officer's Association nearly two years ago, amid reports of fights happening both on and off campus. They shared a letter outlining those safety concerns for students and staff that was issued in light of a shortage of officers to patrol school grounds.

"What we see is the school board, the school district itself, didn't take any steps between August of 2023 and May 7th to address those needs," said Michael Carrillo, another attorney who is also representing the family. "Now, after the event, of course they put more security, more staff out in front. ... Where were those safety measures taken before the tragedy?"

SAUSD shared a statement with CBS News Los Angeles upon request for comment. Though they said they are unable to comment on pending litigation they said that "the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority. We continue to be focused on maintaining a safe, inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students."