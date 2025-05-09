Watch CBS News
Teenager charged with murder for stabbing at Santa Ana high school

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Family mourns teenager killed in stabbing at Santa Ana high school as suspects arrested
A 14-year-old boy was charged with murder and assault on Friday for a stabbing that left one teenager dead and two others wounded at Santa Ana High School on Wednesday. 

The boy, who was not named due to his age, will be tried in Orange County Juvenile Court for the murder charged and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for the alleged stabbing, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. 

He is one of two teenagers who turned themselves into authorities the day after the stabbing occurred. It's unknown if his brother, 17, will face charges. 

The teenagers were part of a fight that turned into a triple stabbing at around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in the high school's parking lot, located in the 400 block of W. Walnut Street, which is shared with Heninger Elementary School, according to Santa Ana Unified School District Spokesman Fermin Leal. 

"The incident involved an altercation among several individuals, occurring shortly after dismissal," said a statement from SAUSD after the incident. "Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday. To support our students during this difficult time, crisis counselors will be available on Thursday at Santa Ana High School, Heninger School and any other campuses affected by this event."

All three of the victims, aged 14, 15 and 16, were taken to a nearby hospital where the youngest later died. He has been identified as Armando Morales, Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies said. 

They believe that the altercation was gang-related, as both of the brothers taken into custody on Thursday are considered to be documented gang members. They also said that the other people involved in the fight were in gangs, except for the Morales. 

