Family and friends of the late actor Johnny Wactor set to march Downtown Los Angeles

Family and friends of the late Johnny Wactor are to march Downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning, calling for a reward to catch the killer of the "General Hospital" actor and for city leaders to clean up crime.

Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC daytime soap opera "General Hospital," was killed Downtown Los Angeles on May 25 by thieves attempting to steal his car's catalytic converter.

As Wactor was finishing a bartending shift, he approached three suspects who were in the middle of the catalytic converter theft in a parking lot at Hope Street and Pico Boulevard.

One of them drew a gun and opened fire. Wactor, 37, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Micah Parker, Wactor's friend said the goal of Wednesday's march is to raise awareness, shine a light on the incident, because the killers are still on the loose.

"We want anyone with any information to come forward," Parker said.

The group plans to gather near the shooting scene at 10 a.m. and march to City Hall, pushing city leaders to issue a minimum $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for Wactor's death.

"The second goal would be, because it's two-fold, is just to shine the light on this overall crisis that we are having in Los Angeles, with violence, with crime," Parker said.

"We want our city leaders, the mayor, the D.A., city council to at least admit that we have a problem so that we can address it and move forward with safer streets."

Wactor's brother, Grant Wactor was the first to confirm publicly his brother's death. He said his oldest brother is irreplaceable and was a mentor to him and his other brother.

"He was a positive person that no matter what, he always made sure that he found a way to -- if you had a problem, he would take time out of his day even if he was having his worst day, he was making sure he can help you figure out how to solve it …," Grant Wactor said.

Apart from "General Hospital," Wactor also starred in other television series like "Westworld," "Criminal Minds," "The OA," and "NCIS."

Parker said Wactor was working bartending shifts to continue pursuing his dream, acting. "Johnny was not that guy, what you think of when you think 'celebrity,'" Parker said. "He was down-to-earth, he was hustling, no ego."

Wactor is survived by his mother and two brothers.