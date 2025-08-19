Officials issue extreme heat watch for much of Southern California ahead of major warm-up

Much of Southern California is bracing for a major warm-up as heat returns to the region, threatening dangerous conditions.

In preparation for the upcoming weather event, KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert to warn communities about the extreme heat and increased fire danger. The alert will be in effect from Wednesday through Saturday for all communities in Southern California except for the beaches.

The National Weather Service has also issued several weather warnings ahead of the "multi-day heat event." Weather officials predict that many areas will experience record temperatures.

A red flag warning will go into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday and remain until 9 p.m. Saturday for portions of the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. A fire weather watch will also go into effect Thursday morning through Saturday evening for portions of the mountains and foothills of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The NWS says the "unseasonably hot and unstable air mass" is capable of producing "explosive fire behavior." Temperatures are expected to be between 95 and 105 degrees in most interior areas, with mountain and desert locations reaching up to 110 degrees.

An extreme heat watch has also been issued from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening for much of the Southern California region. Weather officials say the hot conditions will increase the risk of heat illness for everyone, especially vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly and those without air conditioning.