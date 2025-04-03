Estranged boyfriend identified as suspect in murder of Compton mother and daughter

Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have identified a 41-year-old man as the suspect in the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter who were killed Tuesday night in Compton.

Donte Lamont Brown is the person investigators are searching for, who they say is known to frequent Long Beach and Compton and is considered to be armed and dangerous. The sheriff's department said Brown is the estranged boyfriend of victim La'von Hall, who was found shot to death along with her daughter Ma'Laysia Martin.

On April 1, around 7:05 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Caldwell Street and South Central Avenue regarding a shooting and found La'von lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. They found Ma'laysia in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the intersection, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both La'von and Ma'laysia were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the sheriff's department, it is believed that Brown drove up alongside the victims in their vehicle when it was stopped at a red light and allegedly fired shots into the vehicle. La'von exited the driver's side of the vehicle and fell to the ground.

The driverless vehicle then traveled across Central Avenue and collided with a traffic signal pole. Ma'laysia was discovered unresponsive in the passenger seat.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call (800) 222-8477.



