Erik Menendez expected to appear virtually for parole board hearing after nearly 30 years in prison

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Erik Menendez appearing before state parole board hearing after more than 30 years in prison
After nearly 30 years behind bars, Erik Menendez is set to appear before the state parole board on Thursday morning, in a bid for freedom after being convicted for the 1989 murder of his parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez. 

Menendez is expected to appear virtually from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego to argue he no longer poses a threat to public safety, will not re-offend and to take full responsibility for his crimes. 

The parole board will be tasked with determining if an inmate currently poses an "unreasonable risk of danger to society," if they are released from prison, according to the CDCR. 

In 1996, Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, until their sentences were reduced by a judge to 50 years to life, making them eligible for parole under California's youth offender law because they were under the age of 26 when they committed their crimes.

Over the years, the brothers have claimed they acted in self-defense after suffering years of alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the hands of their parents. The Menendez brothers' appellate attorney, Mark Geragos, has said he believes the brothers have rehabilitated and are suitable for release. 

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has been an outspoken opponent of the brothers' possible release from prison. He's claimed they have "never fully accepted responsibility for the horrific murders of their parents" and have lied about the alleged abuse. 

"Justice should never be swayed by spectacle," said a statement shared by Hochman on Wednesday, just hours before the hearings were slated to begin. He said that parole hearings must be based on fact and law, not focusing on the recent series of documentaries and television series based on the brothers. 

If Erik Menendez is denied parole, he could attempt to gain freedom in a future meeting with the board. If he is granted parole, Gov. Gavin Newsom will be the final say on whether he approves or denies the board's recommendation. 

