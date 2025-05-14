Los Angeles County DA reacts to Menendez brothers decision: "We disagree that resentencing was appropriate"

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke Wednesday about a judge's decision to resentence the Menendez brothers to 50 years to life in prison, opening them up for the possibility of parole.

On Tuesday afternoon, inside a Los Angeles courtroom, Judge Michael Jesic ruled in favor of Erik and Lyle Menendez and resentenced them after they had spent more than three decades behind bars for killing their parents.

Prior to Jesic's decision, the brothers were serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 1989 killings of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills home. Over the years, the brothers have claimed they acted in self-defense after years of alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of their parents.

Hochman said the DA's office disagrees that "resentencing was appropriate at this time," and claims the brothers continue to lie about allegations of sexual abuse.

"I believe that the Menendez brothers have started down the path of fully accepting responsibility for all their actions, but they stop short in their statements," Hochman said. "For instance, they've never said that the self-defense, defense, that they've said during trials that they've said for the last 30 years, that it's absolutely false."

Hochman claims the Menendez brothers killed their parents because they believed their parents were going to murder them first.

If approved, the case will go to the California Board of Parole Hearings on June 13, which Hochman said the DA's office will attend, before it is sent to the governor's office.

"If and when they do come fully clean, I believe that the parole board should very well consider them as eligible for parole," Hochman said.

Hochman also said the brothers shouldn't be considered for parole until they lower their risk levels. He cited the parole board's comprehensive risk assessment, ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this year, which he said the board "determined that each of the Menendez brothers constituted a moderate risk of violence, which was higher than the prior determinations of low risk of violence."

The Menendez brothers' attorney Mark Geragos celebrated Jesic's decision after leaving the hearing. Geragos called the decision one that "will reverberate in the criminal justice system."

"I want to hat tip Judge Jesic, who was able to cancel out all the noise surrounding this, all of the grandstanding, all of the political back-and-forth, and he did what the code section said he should do, he did what justice said should happen, he struck the special circumstance and sentenced them to 50-to-life," he said. "The resentencing has happened."

The brothers' relatives also rejoiced after the judge's decision.

"I am so happy that I wore waterproof mascara, as I am feeling. I've been crying all day long," cousin Annamaria Baralt said. "Mark Geragos and Cliff Gardner, thank you so much. You have brought hope to this family."