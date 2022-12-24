Watch CBS News
Embiid scores 44, Harden has triple-double as 76ers top Clippers, 119-114

/ AP

Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night.

Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum's 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 108-107 lead with four minutes left. The 76ers then had a 10-0 run.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting for Los Angeles. Paul George added 22 points and Norman Powell had 21. The 76ers limited George to five points in the second half, led by a standout performance from De'Anthony Melton.

TIP-INS

Clippers: John Wall sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

76ers: Harden's previous career high for assists was 17, accomplished 10 times. Before the game, Rivers said Tyrese Maxey is getting close to returning from a fracture in his left foot that has kept him out since Nov. 18.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Detroit on Monday night.

76ers: At New York on Sunday.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 7:09 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

