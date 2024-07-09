Elevate your home with these smart tech innovations

It is time to make your home "smarter" with the latest smart tech innovations.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast or just looking to enhance your home's functionality, these gadgets will elevate your daily life and bring a touch of modern magic to your home.

1. Neoplants NEO Px

Price: $119 (for Auto-renew, 6 months of Power Drops included)

The Neo Px is the first-ever bioengineered air purifier. It was designed by scientists and engineers, it captures and recycles harmful VOCs such as Benzene, Toluene, and Xylene, which traditional air purifiers struggle to address. This green alternative uses Power Drops — bioengineered bacteria that enhance the plant's ability to neutralize pollutants by up to 30 times. The Shell ensures easy plant care with a watering reservoir that needs refilling only every 2-3 weeks, while the Marble Queen Pothos plant naturally purifies the air, providing a clean and healthy environment.

2. Sobro Smart Coffee Table

Price: $1299

The Sobro Smart Coffee Table is the ultimate hub for entertainment and connectivity. With dual Bluetooth® speakers, LED mood lighting, USB ports, power outlets, and a sleek touchscreen, it keeps you charged and entertained. Plus, it features a built-in refrigerator to keep your drinks chilled, making it a stylish and functional centerpiece for any modern home.

3. GE LED Light Bulb and Speaker

Transform your living space with the GE LED Light Bulb and Speaker, which combines efficient lighting with high-quality audio, offering both ambiance and entertainment from a single device. Add a splash of color and control to any room with the GE CYNC Full Color Reveal Smart Bulb, which allows you to customize the lighting to match your mood or activity with millions of color options and easy app control.

To top it off, the Ever Energy Smart Plug and Power Meter helps you manage your energy consumption efficiently, giving you real-time data on your power usage and allowing you to control devices remotely. Integrating these smart technologies not only enhances your home's functionality but also adds a layer of convenience and energy efficiency.