Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly woman killed after hit-and-run in Mid-City, LAPD searching for driver

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

LAPD investigating deadly hit-and-run in Mid-City
LAPD investigating deadly hit-and-run in Mid-City 01:06

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Mid-City Tuesday morning.

Police said an elderly woman was hit at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. The was believed to be in her 60s and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver involved took off from the scene and police are looking for a white Toyota or Lexus sedan. No information was given on the driver of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 7:51 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.