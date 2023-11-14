Elderly woman killed after hit-and-run in Mid-City, LAPD searching for driver

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Mid-City Tuesday morning.

Police said an elderly woman was hit at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. The was believed to be in her 60s and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver involved took off from the scene and police are looking for a white Toyota or Lexus sedan. No information was given on the driver of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.