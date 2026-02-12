California AG Bonta launches civil rights probe of Eaton Fire response on historically Black West Altadena

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched a civil rights investigation into the emergency response of the Eaton Fire and the impact it had on the historically Black neighborhood of West Altadena.

On Thursday morning, Bonta said the investigation's overarching question is, "Did the Los Angeles County Fire Department's delay in notifying and evacuating the historically Black West Altadena community during the Eaton Fire violate state anti-discrimination and disability rights laws?"

"There are concerning circumstances surrounding the Eaton Fire that have raised questions," Bonta said. "The biggest of which is that there was indisputably a delayed emergency notification and evacuation of West Altadena. We're here to ask why."

The Eaton Fire erupted on Jan. 7, 2025, and burned more than 14,000 acres and killed 19 people, 18 of whom were residents of West Altadena, Bonta said. It became one of the most destructive and deadliest fires in state history.

The emergency response to the fire has been under scrutiny by many, leading to several lawsuits. Bonta said this investigation stands out because "it will answer legal questions that fall under DOJ's purview, including if there was disparate impact based on race."

Days prior to the fire starting, the National Weather Service had warned of a potentially "life-threatening and destructive windstorm." Weather forecasts also predicted wind gusts of up to 100 mph in some parts of the region.

During this year's Rose Parade, a banner was briefly displayed calling on Bonta to launch an investigation into the response by Los Angeles County officials.

The message read: "AG Bonta — Altadena demands an investigation."

Moments after the float passed, a guide who was walking with the float took the sign, but demonstrators and community members believe they got their message across.