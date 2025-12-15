Watch CBS News
Local News

All lanes of eastbound 10 Freeway in Colton closed after a pedestrian was hit on the roadway

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Colton are closed on Monday morning after a pedestrian was hit on the roadway. 

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway between Pepper Avenue and Rancho Avenue. Traffic is beginning to back up to Riverside Avenue. 

CBS LA has issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute. 

The condition of the person and the cause of the crash remain unknown.

CBS LA Anchor Kalyna Astrinos recommends drivers use the eastbound 210 Freeway, the eastbound 60 Freeway, Valley Boulevard, or San Bernardino Avenue as alternate routes. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue