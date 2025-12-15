All lanes of eastbound 10 Freeway in Colton closed after a pedestrian was hit on the roadway

All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Colton are closed on Monday morning after a pedestrian was hit on the roadway.

A Sig Alert has been issued for the freeway between Pepper Avenue and Rancho Avenue. Traffic is beginning to back up to Riverside Avenue.

CBS LA has issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute.

The condition of the person and the cause of the crash remain unknown.

CBS LA Anchor Kalyna Astrinos recommends drivers use the eastbound 210 Freeway, the eastbound 60 Freeway, Valley Boulevard, or San Bernardino Avenue as alternate routes.