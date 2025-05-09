Dump truck plows into Hollywood's iconic Whisky a Go Go club on the Sunset Strip

A dump truck crashed into several cars and a power line before colliding with famed concert venue Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. near Clark Street and Sunset Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County firefighters.

The dump truck after it crashed into the side of Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood on Friday, May 9, 2025. KCAL News

They say that the truck slammed into five other vehicles, snapped a power line and wound up crashing into the music club. Ironically, a band named "Boy Hits Car" is scheduled to perform on Friday night.

Deputies were also dispatched to the location after learning of the collision.

They say that it happened near a dead end area, where the truck was traveling downhill when there may have been an issue with the breaks. As the truck continued downhill, it closed in on a USPS truck that was parked on the road.

The postman was able to jump from the truck and into the street to avoid getting hit. He suffered some injuries, but did not require hospitalization, deputies said.

There were no reports of any other injuries.