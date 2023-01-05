Duarte Fish Fire burn scar area to remain on yellow alert through tomorrow

The Duarte Fish Fire burn scar area prepped for potential flooding and debris flow, and so far this late morning, officials report there have been no significant weather related events.

To prepare for the potential mudflows and flooding, the county increased the number of first responders on standby and put up K-rails to prevent debris flow into homes.

Officials say the area is to remain on yellow alert through 6 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6.

Residents from Mel Canyon Road from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road are directed to follow the below protocol:

Rain-related parking restrictions are in effect on Mel Canyon Road between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road; as well as Deerlane Road between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue

Trash bins may be placed out on the street after 6 a.m. on Friday, January 6.