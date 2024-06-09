Driver killed in solo-vehicle crash in Pomona; probe underway

A driver was killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Pomona.

Officers responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Philadelphia and Reservoir streets.

When they arrived, they located the driver, who was taken to the hospital where he died. His identity has been withheld pending notification of loved ones.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with more information may call the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241.