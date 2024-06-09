Watch CBS News
Driver killed in solo-vehicle crash in Pomona; probe underway

By Iris Salem

A driver was killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Pomona. 

Officers responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Philadelphia and Reservoir streets. 

When they arrived, they located the driver, who was taken to the hospital where he died. His identity has been withheld pending notification of loved ones. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Anyone with more information may call the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

First published on June 9, 2024 / 2:31 PM PDT

