Dozens of mothers experiencing homelessness showered with love in Tustin
Dozens of mothers in need in Tustin were being showered with love on this special day.
Such was the result of Operation Warm Wishes which organized a free Mother's Day pancake brunch and clothing expo. The event was designed to draw mothers and families experiencing homelessness.
"It's important for me because you have a lot of single moms out here that need help and it's important for me to give back to the community," one volunteer shared. "It's just a blessing. It's a blessing."
The event was being held at the Tustin Branch Library courtyard through 1 p.m. and expected to feed about 200 attendees. Attendees were also being given an opportunity to receive donated articles of clothing.
