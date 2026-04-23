Murder charges filed against suspect who set fire to 84-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles

A man who allegedly beat and set an 84-year-old man on fire in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday was charged with murder by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Lavonta Wilder, 40, who prosecutors said was homeless, was charged with murder and a special allegation of having a prior serious felony, faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged for the incident that left Bang Cho dead.

It happened at around 12 p.m. on Sixth Street between Hope Street and Grand Avenue, where prosecutors say that Cho was sitting when he "stood up and briefly approached a passerby, then walked behind Wilder and grabbed one of the bags Wilder was carrying."

"Wilder is accused of then viciously punching and kicking Cho in the head and body, lifting him over his shoulder and slamming him to the ground before setting him on fire," the DA's release said.

Police arrested Wilder on Monday near the area where the incident occurred.

Prosecutors said that Cho, who was living with dementia, was disoriented at the time and had wandered from a convalescent home. He died on Monday at a hospital.

"The level of violence alleged here is brutal, callous and extreme, and our prosecutors will pursue this case with the urgency it demands to ensure accountability and justice for the victim and his loved ones," said LA County DA Nathan Hochman in a statement.