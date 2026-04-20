Man set on fire during robbery in downtown Los Angeles

A man is in serious condition after he was set on fire during a robbery in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to calls of a robbery around midnight near Sixth and Hope Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 70s on the ground who had been beaten and then set on fire. The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police say there was a Good Samaritan who stopped and was trying to help the victim. They are talking to that person and trying to see if there were any other witnesses who saw what happened.

A man was taken into custody and Sgt. Robert Incontro said he will be booked for attempted murder.

Details about what led to the attack are not immediately known.