Watch CBS News
Local News

Man set on fire during robbery in downtown Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A man is in serious condition after he was set on fire during a robbery in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to calls of a robbery around midnight near Sixth and Hope Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 70s on the ground who had been beaten and then set on fire. The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Police say there was a Good Samaritan who stopped and was trying to help the victim. They are talking to that person and trying to see if there were any other witnesses who saw what happened.

A man was taken into custody and Sgt. Robert Incontro said he will be booked for attempted murder.

Details about what led to the attack are not immediately known. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue