Viral Los Angeles building covered in graffiti is going up for sale

A towering Los Angeles building that became a viral sensation after being covered in graffiti is about to go up for sale.

The Oceanwide Plaza mixed-use buildings sits across from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown, but have sat vacant and half-finished since 2019, five years after China Oceanwide Holdings Group began construction.

Colliers, with Hilco Real Estate have been tapped to list the 1.5 million-square-foot property, subject to bankruptcy court approval.

The vacancy of the complex has led to problems, including top-to-bottom graffiti on the buildings and base jumpers parachuted off the half-built tower for social media posts.

The city was forced to respond and put in $1.1 million in securing the building, primarily for the fencing, and is readying to clean off the stacked layers of spray paint.

Arrests were made earlier this year, and law enforcement increased patrols as more and more people were showing up to add to the graffiti.

The city attempted to go after the bankrupt Chinese developer to foot the bill for the cleanup and steps they've taken to secure it but have had no luck so far.

Colliers described Oceanwide Plaza as one of the largest mixed-use developments in the history of downtown Los Angeles, three towers occupying an entire city block.

The project was designed to house a Park Hyatt hotel, serviced residences, luxury condominiums, retail space and private parks.

Councilman Kevin de León office confirmed the location is for sale. De León has been leading efforts to address the issues around the building's popularity.