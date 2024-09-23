Downey community rallies to fundraise for Bob's Big Boy statue restoration

Fundraiser held to repair Bob's Big Boy statue damaged in pursuit crash in Downey

Fundraiser held to repair Bob's Big Boy statue damaged in pursuit crash in Downey

Fundraiser held to repair Bob's Big Boy statue damaged in pursuit crash in Downey

The community of Downey is rallying behind its blue-eyed big boy, raising funds to restore the iconic restaurant statue as half of its head was blown off from a traffic accident last month.

The Bob's Big Boy statue took a big hit in an Aug. 28 early morning crash when a car slammed into a fire hydrant, sending part of the hydrant flying and smashing into the statue.

The restaurant's owner, Jim Louder, and his employees have been tending the wounded icon, keeping it clean, and hosting various fundraisers so the Big Boy can be mended.

A Bob's Big Boy employee tends to the wounded statue. KCAL News

"It knocked off about half of its head, and then it ended up laying on the front part of the restaurant, actually by the front door. I'd say it traveled about 100 feet," Louder said.

He says customers have been worried about the statue's future, if it would fully recover.

Louder explained that it's more than just a statue. "I guess it's the big smile on his face, it makes people feel good. It's kind of a reminder of a little simpler time."

Car enthusiasts rolled into a Sunday fundraising event, hoping to help get the Big Boy restored to full glory.

"I think the community is very supportive of Bob's Big Boy because they want to see it stay here, and it brings back history and memories of good times," customer Jerry Marquez said at Sunday's event.

The restaurant is planning more fundraisers, including a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.

"We'll get a new statue, or get it fixed, and we'll be back," Louder said.

Downey Bob's Big Boy owner Jim Louder promises the statue will return to its full glory. KCAL News