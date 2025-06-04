Officials in Southern California celebrate end of domoic acid outbreak with release of sea lion pups back into water

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and members from the Marine Mammal Care Center LA celebrated the end of the longest toxic domoic acid outbreak with the release of sea lion pups back into the wild in Venice on Wednesday.

Although the sea lions being released did not suffer from domoic acid, John Warner, CEO at the Marine Mammal Care Center, said they were being returned to safer waters.

Warner explained that domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin that is produced by certain types of algae, but this year's levels and length of time were significantly long. Wildlife officials say algae blooms usually begin in June, but this year's bloom spread a few months early, causing thousands of sea lions, dolphins, pelicans and whales to experience seizures or die.

Over the first four months of the year, Warner said the care center fielded over 8,000 calls to their hotlines, responded to more than 1,000 animals on the beach and rescued and treated over 500 animals.

"Over the past several months, Southern California, with LA County being the epicenter, has experienced the worst stranding event due to domoic acid toxicosis that we've ever had before, beating the record in 2023," Warner said.

Horvath said during the domoic acid event, the county was committed to investing in the resources that were helping support animals. She introduced a motion which was unanimously approved by the board, which issued a $100,000 purchase order to the MMCC to support emergency medical care, launch a public education campaign and develop a long-term funding strategy for future events.

"This motion delivers critical support to the frontline responders rescuing and caring for these animals, while also helping us prepare for a future where these events will be more frequent and more severe due to climate change," Horvath said. "We must act urgently and continue to invest in solutions to protect both public health and our coastal ecosystem."

On Wednesday afternoon, Biologist Dave Bader said recent samples of ocean water do not show signs of the algae that create the toxic domoic acid. Bader and his team have triaged and treated thousands of animals over the past three months from Ventura to Orange County.

Bader blamed humans for creating the crisis and said they are the ones responsible for ultimately solving it.

In mid-April, wildfire and ocean experts determined domoic acid was the cause of death of at least two whales, including a juvenile humpback and minke. The humpback was stranded in Huntington Beach on Jan. 24 and the other lingered in Long Beach's Rainbow Harbor on April 6.

Humpback and minke whales, along with other marine mammals, feed on small schooling fish, like sardines and anchovies, which are known to accumulate domoic acid.

Warner said it is important for the public to do everything it can to support marine life. Some ways people can help are by donating supplies or funds, volunteering and adopting a patient.