Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Legendary musician Dolly Parton has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame against her wishes, it seems.

The hall announced its newest class of inductees Wednesday.

Joining Parton are Eminem, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, the Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

In March, after being nominated, Parton posted to social media that she had asked to be removed from consideration because "I don't feel that I have earned that right."

The ceremony will be held Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

To be eligible, an artist or group must have released their first record 25 years prior to the induction.