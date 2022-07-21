Dodgers to face Giants Thursday evening to open homestand

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants Thursday evening at Dodger Stadium following their All-Star break.

Right-hander Mitch White (1-2) will pitch for the Dodgers, against left-hander Carlos Rodón (8-5) for the Giants.

So far this season, all five games between the Dodgers and Giants have been won by the home team. The Dodgers swept a two-game series in May and were swept in a three-game series in June.

The Dodgers currently have a 60-30 record which is the best in the National League and second-best in MLB.

The Giants have a 48-43 record and have won seven of its last nine games. They are currently third in the NL West, 12 1/2 games behind the Dodgers.

Thursday night's game is set to start at 7:09 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.