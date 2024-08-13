Dodgers right-hander River Ryan to have Tommy John surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander River Ryan will require Tommy John surgery for the elbow injury that he suffered Saturday while making his fourth major league start.

The Dodgers announced Tuesday that Ryan would have the ligament-replacement operation next week. The team had already said Ryan would miss the rest of this season. The surgery will likely force him to miss most if not all of 2025, as well.

The 25-year-old Ryan went 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in four starts for Los Angeles this season. He was 0-0 with a 2.22 ERA in eight minor league starts.

After the Dodgers' 4-1 victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday, Ryan said he started to feel tightness in his forearm in the third inning. He was removed from the game in the fifth.