Dodgers place Kevin Pillar on IL with fractured shoulder

The Dodgers placed veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar on the 10-Day Injured List Thursday after he suffered a fractured shoulder during the team's June 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After signing a minor league deal with the Boys in Blue during Spring Training, Pillar had just recently gotten his contract selected on May 28 and had appeared in only four games with the team prior to the injury.

In those four games he reached base twice via one walk and one base hit in 13 plate appearances. Prior to his return to the bigs, he was hitting .315 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in Triple-A with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

There is still no definitive statement on the nature of the injury, and it is unclear if Pillar will need surgery.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have recalled utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A.

Should Pillar face an extensive recovery, he will still receive a prorated portion of the $2.5 million salary he locked in by appearing in just one MLB game with the team, per MLB Trade Rumors.