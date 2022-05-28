Dodgers place Max Muncy on IL; select Kevin Pillar, recall Michael Grove

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed infielder Max Muncy on the 10-Day Injured List due to left elbow inflammation.

Muncy, who previously injured the same elbow on the last day of the 2021 regular season, was in the midst of a season-long slump, hitting just .150 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 41 games. He indicated discomfort earlier in the week, causing him to miss both Thursday and Friday's games against the Diamondbacks.

As a result, Los Angeles has selected the contract of veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar, who was signed to a minor league contract during Spring Training.

Pillar, 33-years-old, was added to the team's taxi squad on Thursday due to Muncy's potential placement on the Injured List. Now, the Los Angeles native will have an opportunity to suit up for his hometown team after nine big league seasons.

I’m back! I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a little kid driving down the 101 to Dodger stadium. Last couple months have been a journey but ultimately found my way home! #818 https://t.co/ccS96fGV9e — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) May 28, 2022

A career .260 hitter, Pillar will likely fit in as a platoon option for an already loaded Dodgers outfield. He has 97 career homers and 491 RBIs.

Additionally, the Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot, who has appeared in three games this season, carrying a 3.18 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched with 13 strikeouts.

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A.

Grove has also previously seen time in the bigs this season, making his Major League debut on May 15, in which he tossed 3.2 innings.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Dodgers also transferred injured reliever Tommy Kahnle from the 10-Day IL to the 60-Day IL.