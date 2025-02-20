Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller in concussion protocol 105 mph line drive hits his head

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Bobby Miller after a 105 mph line drive hit his head during a Spring Training game.

"We'll keep an eye on him tonight," manager Dave Roberts said. "Very scary moment, but it was good to see him actually walk off the field."

The scary injury happened during the top of the third inning during the Dodgers Cactus League opener against the Chicago Cubs. Miller attempted to duck below the line drive but it struck him square in the head and knocked him to the ground. The impact also knocked his hat off and created a red welt along his forehead.

Bobby Miller #28 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is attended by team staff after being hit by a line drive. Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"It squared him up pretty good," Roberts said. "It was kind of the front side of the head, and you can just see the distance that it traveled once it hit. So there was some deflection, but it hit him pretty flush."

After the team's trainer checked on him, Miller walked off the field without help. Third baseman Max Muncy said his teammate "made a little joke" when the trainer checked on him.

"It's always very terrifying and frightening," Muncy said. "Thankfully, he seems like he was OK. When the trainer came out, asked him if he knew where he was, he made a little joke about hanging a curveball. Right then, you kind of knew he was fine."

The Dodgers drafted Miller in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He made his debut on May 23, 2023. He's played 35 games in his career and averaged a 5.24 ERA on a 13-8 record.