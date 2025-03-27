Dodgers home opening game kicks off with LA fire crew salute

Thursday's opening day for Major League Baseball rings in the 68th season for the Dodgers in Los Angeles, and fans have a lot in store for them before the game even starts.

The home opener is the first of three games against the Detroit Tigers, with a starting game time of 4:10 p.m. It's the first time the Dodgers have faced an American League opponent in their home opener.

Pre-game ceremonies begin at 3:30 p.m., and for the second year in a row, Grammy-nominated artist Josh Groban will sing the national anthem, accompanied by a flyover from fighter jets.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles Fire Department and Pasadena Fire Department will salute the American flag for the national anthem, which will be hanging from Station 20 firetrucks in Lot 1.

LAFD Fire Captain Jerry Puga and Pasadena Fire Department Captain Jodi Slicker will unveil the 2024 World Series emblem before the first pitch.

Nichol Whiteman, president of Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, said fans at Thursday's and Friday's games can participate in a 50/50 raffle, with ticket purchases supporting wildfire recovery efforts.

Funds will support the reconstruction of two Dodgers Dreamfields at Altadena's Loma Alta Park and the rebuilding of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, which burned down in the Palisades Fire.

To speed up entry into the stadium, guests can download the MLB Ballpark app to use facial recognition. Fans need to register on the app, take a selfie, and find the designated Go-Ahead Entry points at the stadium, located in three places: reserve level right field, reserve level left field and at the left centerfield gate.