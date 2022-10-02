Dodgers honor longtime, Hall of Fame Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín

Since 1959, Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín has eloquently called Dodger games in Spanish on the radio.

His signature home run calls have rang out of fans' radios every summer for more than six decades in Los Angeles.

"Se va, se va, se va, y despidala con un beso," Jarrín says after every home run/ "Se va, se va, caudrangular (homerun)."

His 64 years on the job is one of the most remarkable in sports and is just three years behind fellow Hall of Fame broadcaster and English cohort, the late great Vin Scully.

Jarrín will hang up his headset after the conclusion of the team's season and to honor him, the Dodgers held a pregame ceremony filled with celebrities, politicians and Dodger legends.

Los Angeles, - September 22: Hall of Fame Dodgers Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrin waves to the crowd prior to a MLB baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

One of those former Dodgers on hand for the ceremony is legendary left hander Fernando Valenzuela. Jarrín called Valenzuela's debut when he broke into the big leagues in the 1980s with the Boys in Blue.

For more than a decade, Valenzuela has worked as an analyst alongside Jarrín in the broadcast booth.

In addition to Valenzuela, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, United States Senator Alex Padilla, fernando and actor Edward James Olmos showed up Saturday to celebrate the broadcast Hall of Famer's legacy.

"I remember as a little girl coming with my dad, maybe 5, 6 years old and he had his little radio and he listened to Jaime Jarrin that many years ago," Marisela Marquez told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez.

Jarrín called 25 All-Star games, and 25 World Series.

As he prepares to call his final games, Jarrín said it's his "first" day on the job that he remembers the most fondly, stepping into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and opening a door for his career and his culture.

"I was shocked about the size of the Coliseum. Then about the people there, 80,000 people my goodness and then when they started screaming and roaring it was really something that hit me really hard and I will never forget that," Jarrín said Saturday.