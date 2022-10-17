Dodgers fans feeling the Dodger Blues after team's postseason exit

Sunday morning's weather reflected the mood Dodgers fans woke up with.

Gloomy, sad and frustrated is how fans hanging out at the Greyhound Bar in Highland Park felt on Sunday.

The Boys in Blue's season came to a bitter end after they surrendered a 3-0 lead in the 7th inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday.

San Diego scored five unanswered runs in the bottom of the 7th inning en route to a 5-3 victory. The team had a shot to put the game away in the top of the 7th inning.

The Dodgers had the bases loaded with no outs but they ultimately only came away with one run. Los Angeles went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Saturday.

Los Angeles' bullpen surrendered the five runs in the 5th inning after a solid performance by starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, who allowed no runs on 2 hits on 86 pitches.

Ultimately, it's another disappointing postseason exit for the Dodgers after a historic season.

San Diego, CA - October 15: Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger heads to first after flying out during the eighth inning in game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in San Diego, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Wally Skalij

Dodgers fans voiced their frustrations to fellow Dodger fan and CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner on Sunday.

Here is a list of what fans had to say.

Jake Reiner: Al, just tell me how you're feeling today?

Fan: feeling a little bit down, kind of like the weather a little bit gloomy

Fan: I'm a little bummed, I'm a little perturbed

Fan: Very heartbroken - felt like my heart was broken last night.

Since before the season began, the Dodgers had high expectations for this season after manager Dave Roberts declared a World Series title for the team this year.

The Boys in Blue certainly looked like they were headed for at least a World Series appearance after winning a franchise record 111 victories during the regular season.

The front office signed free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman to a six year, $162 million contract in the offseason, providing a steady bat in the heart of the lineup plus veteran leadership.

The front office also let All-Star shortstop and World Series winner Corey Seager depart in free agency.

Nevertheless, the Boys in Blue looked like the team to beat all season, which makes this postseason shortcoming more painful.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs every year since 2013 but so far only have one title to show for it.

There's no question that the Dodgers are one of baseball's only well-oiled machines. But as the years go on and the team fails to bring another World Series title to Los Angeles, fans will continue to grow restless and question Roberts' job as the skipper.

"I would say Dave Roberts - thank you for your service - you've done a great job, but let's bring in someone else that can make that happen," one fan told Reiner.