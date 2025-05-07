Dodgers rout Marlins 10-1 behind Freeman's big day

Freddie Freeman singled twice and hit a bases-loaded triple and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 10-1 on Wednesday.

Freeman drove in four runs and extended his hitting streak to 12 games as the MLB-leading Dodgers (25-12) took two of three at Miami and won their fourth straight series. Freeman went 8 for 13 in the series with six RBIs and two home runs.

Shohei Ohtani tripled and drew three walks Wednesday, including an intentional pass during a six-run seventh against reliever Lake Bachar.

Pinch-hitter James Outman padded the Dodgers' lead with a three-run homer in the ninth.

Landon Knack (2-0) allowed four hits and no runs while striking out five after being called up earlier Wednesday from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Matt Sauer, who was also recalled, relieved Knack and pitched the final four innings for his first career save.

Miami starter Valente Bellozo allowed just one hit and struck out seven over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Cade Gibson one batter into the sixth before having to face Ohtani for a third time. Ohtani tripled off Gibson (0-1) the next at-bat.

Rookie catcher Augustin Ramirez singled and doubled for the Marlins (14-22), who dropped to 2-9 in their last 11 games.

Jesús Sánchez singled in the sixth and drove in Miami's only run with a sacrifice fly ninth.

Key moment

The Dodgers blew the game open in the seventh against Bachar, who came in and gave up a walk, a single and run-scoring single. With first base open, Bachar intentionally walked Ohtani before walking Mookie Betts with the bases loaded.. Freeman's bases-clearing triple came next, followed by another run-scoring single.

Key stat

The Dodgers had only one hit through the first five innings against Bellozo before getting 11 hits off four Miami relievers.

Up next

The Dodgers begin a four-game series at Arizona on Thursday with RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-2, 0.90) on the mound. The Marlins are off Thursday before RHP Max Meyer (2-3, 3.92) starts the first of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Friday.