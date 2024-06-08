Disneyland employee dies after falling off moving golf cart at theme park

A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart and hit her head at the theme park in Anaheim.

The woman was identified as 60-year-old Bonnye Mavis Lear of Fullerton, according to Orange County coroner's spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

Authorities responded around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, to the area of West Ball Road and South West Street in Disneyland's private Club 33 for a report of a crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Lear fell off a moving golf cart and hit her head. She was taken to the hospital and died on Friday from her injuries, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her," said Ken Potrock, Disneyland Resort president. His statement continued to say, "we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need."

Lear worked in membership support services at Club 33, a members-only restaurant and lounge located in the New Orleans Square area of the park.