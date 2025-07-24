Disneyland offers discounted park tickets for Anaheim residents

People who live in Anaheim will soon get a chance to visit their backyard amusement park at a discounted rate, as Disneyland is offering $70 park tickets to locals.

The discounted tickets will be available to Anaheim residents starting Aug. 4, and the deal continues through Sept. 25, 2025.

"It's a wonderful time to visit!" the Disneyland website states, as the park celebrates its 70th anniversary.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 17: In this handout image provided by Disneyland Resort, The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger speaks during the 70th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Resort on July 17, 2025 in Anaheim, California. / Getty Images

The yearlong 70th birthday celebration includes parades featuring Disney characters and "Paint the Night," a fan favorite making a limited-time comeback for the resort's anniversary.

Special festivities also include "Walt Disney – A Magical Life," a show featuring a lifelike animatronic of the company's founder.

More than 70 new themed food and beverage items will be available, with throwback menu items like Cowboy Fries and the W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato.

The Anaheim amusement park first opened its gates on July 17, 1955, with 20 attractions in four themed sections: Frontierland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, and Fantasyland. Entry tickets were $1, and ride tickets, ranging from 10 to 30 cents, were sold separately.

The park's founder, Walt Disney, welcomed guests on opening day, saying, "To all who come to this happy place... welcome!"

For the discounted Anaheim resident rate, park reservations are required and subject to availability.