Disneyland celebrates 70 years with special park events and experiences

The Happiest Place on Earth is turning 70, and beginning Friday, guests at Disneyland get to join the parkwide celebration.

Grab a 70th Celebration churro and a Mickey tee -- from nostalgic to new, festivities bring entertainment, colorful décor, specialty food and beverages, special merchandise, and more.

The Anaheim amusement park first opened its gates on July 17, 1955, with 20 attractions in four themed sections: Frontierland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, and Fantasyland. Tickets for entry were $1, and ride tickets, ranging from 10 to 30 cents, were sold separately.

The park's founder, Walt Disney, welcomed guests on opening day, saying, "To all who come to this happy place... welcome!"

Parades are part of the yearlong birthday celebration, bringing "happy" to the crowds as "Paint the Night" makes a comeback and the all-new nighttime spectacular "World of Color Happiness!" takes place at Disney California Adventure Park.

Additional entertainment highlights include the return of the daytime parade, "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!", and the nighttime spectacular, "Wondrous Journeys." The entire resort will be decorated in blue, magenta and purple colors with golden accents. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and some of their pals have new outfits for the celebration.

More than 70 new themed food and beverage items will be available, with old-school menu items like Cowboy Fries and the W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato making a comeback.

New merchandise collections will be released, from ears and apparel to accessories and toys -- and nostalgically designed merchandise will be available.

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration honors seven decades of happiness, beginning May 16, 2025, and running through summer 2026,

Visit Disneyland.com/offers for details on available ticket and hotel options.