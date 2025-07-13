Diamondbacks top Angels 5-1 to salvage final game of series

Jose Herrera hit a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Blaze Alexander had two hits as the bottom of the Diamondbacks' order was productive in a positive result just before the All-Star break. Alexander was batting eighth and Herrera ninth for Arizona, which won for just the fourth time in its past 12 games.

Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly (8-5) overcame early control trouble to give up one run and one hit over five innings. He had six strikeouts, with two of his four walks to the first three Angels batters of the game.

Mike Trout drove in a run for the Angels, who fell short in their bid to earn a third home series sweep since the start of June.

Los Angeles right-hander Jose Soriano (6-7) gave up five runs, but just one was earned over five innings, with three walks.

The Angels led 1-0 after Trout's RBI single in the third inning.

The Diamondbacks moved in front 4-1 in the fourth inning on a game-tying grounder from Eugenio Suarez, an RBI double from Alexander and Herrera's two-run double. Suarez added an RBI double in the fifth.

Key moment

With runners at first and second and nobody out for the Diamondbacks in the fourth, Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada misplayed Suarez's grounder to his left, opening the door for the four-run inning. Moncada, who has been bothered with knee soreness, was replaced on defense in the sixth inning by Kevin Newman.

Key stat

Kelly is 5-1 with a 2.67 ERA in his 11 starts that have come immediately after an Arizona loss, with opponents batting under .200 in those games.

Up next

Both teams return to action Friday after the All-Star break: Arizona is home to the St, Louis Cardinals; Los Angeles is at Philadelphia.