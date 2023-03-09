Despite increased police presence, string of burglaries continue to plague Long Beach business owners

Despite a concerted effort from Long Beach law enforcement to prevent a rampant amount of burglaries targeting small businesses, the crimes have continued to occur at an alarming rate in recent months, with two more occurring this week.

Since the beginning of the year, 23 different commercial burglaries have been reported in Long Beach, plaguing business owners who are often left picking up the pieces in the aftermath.

Tanyss Buchanan, who owns and operates Soggy Dog Pet Grooming, is one of the two owners targeted in the most recents incidents, noting that she never considered her business as a prolific target.

"The violation and the disarray in which it was left, you feel so helpless," she said. "

Unlike the incidents before, Buchanan's storefront was not damaged in the form of broken locks or shattered windows, instead, the burglars picked the lock to enter the store.

They took several Apple products like phones and tablets, a blade case, several cash registers and the electronic customer files that she's been building up since starting her business nearly two decades ago.

"Every time I walk up to my front door, I'm going to be, have a little bit of trauma," she said. "Taking things is one thing, but when they're robbing someone of their livelihood, it's just really low."

Along with Soggy Dog, local Mexican food restaurant Holé Molé was hit over the weekend.

Though Long Beach Police Department notes that they've made up to seven arrests connected to the string of robberies, these instances, like the ones before, have business owners outraged and on edge.

"This is not a problem that we the police department can solve by ourselves," said Long Beach Police Department Commander Lee Debrabander. "We need to work with the community, but the local community around these businesses. I want to encourage people, that if they see suspicious activity, to make sure that they are reporting it."

In the meantime, officers suggest business owners request a free safety assessment, where they will assess the property and make suggestions that can make the business more secure

"Just be prepared," Buchanan said, warning fellow business owners. "Because it's going to happen to you."