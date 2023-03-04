Long Beach police arrest 7 connected to more than 20 commercial burglaries dating back to January

Long Beach police have arrested multiple people connected to a series of burglaries that have tormented small business owners over the last two months.

According to a press release on Friday, seven people were arrested for more than 20 incidents that have occurred dating back to January. to which police believe three groups are responsible.

"In response to these crimes, we have increased patrols in the affected areas and furthered our commitment to protecting our community by creating a Burglary Task Force," the statement from Long Beach Police Department said. "Since the creation of this task force, there have not been any new commercial burglaries related to the series."

One of the first reported incidents occurred on Feb. 7, when officers were dispatched to a business located in the 70 block of Aquarium Way, where a reported grand theft had just taken place at around 12:45 p.m. They gathered evidence from the scene, which included a statement from one of the business's employees who said that a group of suspects had taken around $1,000 in stolen merchandise and fled from the area.

Nearly a month later, officers stopped a vehicle that matched the witness description and determined that the driver was one of the suspects responsible in the burglary. She has been "identified as RanyKennkaUong, a 40-year-old resident of Long Beach. She was booked with no bail.

In another incident, police announced the arrest of four separate suspects who were allegedly involved in a burglary that occurred on Feb. 16 in the 800 block of W. 15th Street, where video evidence shows a group forcing their way into a business before vandalizing the interior. While nothing was taken from the business, the owner suffered an "unknown amount in damages."

A short time later, officers with the burglary task force stopped a vehicle that was spotted fleeing from the scene. Four suspects were arrested, including:

22-year-old Paramount resident Glenn Jerome Ballard, who was booked on one count of first-degree burglary, one count of possession of burglary tools and one count of felony. He was booked and held on no bail.

19-year-old Los Angeles resident Curtis Paul Taylor III, who was booked on one count of first-degree burglary, one count of felony, one count of possession of burglary tools and held at a bail of $20,000.

34-year-old Los Angeles resident Davon Mijuna Jackson Jr., who was booked on one count of first-degree burglary and held at bail set at $20,000.

A 17-year-old male who has remained unidentified. He was charged with first-degree burglary before being released to a family member's custody.

On Feb. 25, officers arrested a man who had broken into a church in the 1100 block of East Market Street. He has been identified as 35-year-old Joshua Warrant Johnson. He was booked at a bail set at $20,000 for burglary and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

The seventh suspect was arrested the following day at around 6 a.m., when officers were dispatched to another business that was being targeted in the 450 block of East Ocean Boulevard. He was arrested for stealing cash and a tablet from the store, which he broke into by using a "nearby standing umbrella" to shatter the window. The suspect, 22-year-old Long Beach resident Corey James Swayney, has been booked for two counts of second-degree burglary and held at no bail.

The statement indicated that investigators are still searching for additional suspects and that anyone with information, or who believes they were also victimized in the incidents, should contact them at (562) 570-7351.