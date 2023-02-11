Pair of Long Beach businesses burglarized, bringing total to eight in last two weeks

A pair of small businesses were targeted by a burglar in Long Beach early Thursday morning, bringing the total of mom-and-pop shops hit in the last two weeks to eight.

As business owners become increasingly frustrated, authorities continue their search for the suspect or suspects who still remain at large.

Parvin Lawson, the manager at LW Pizza, says this is the second time in the last five years that her family businesses has been hit by burglars. This time, she said it took the thief just 45 seconds to break-in, steal $250 and flee from the area.

"We are mom-and-pop shops, we are not that big so our livelihood is out store and the money that we make here," she said, noting that the burglars stole from two registers and made a mess inside their business.

The second business, Steel Cup Cafe, which is located inside of the same strip mall, was also hit Thursday, with the burglars again making off with money before disappearing by the time authorities arrived.

"Looked like he used a little spring-loaded nail of some sort and busted it through," said Marc Chitwood, the Executive Chef and Owner of Steel Cup Cafee. "Came in, grabbed our cash register, ripped it out and he hit both of us in under a minute."

Chitwood said that the thief was only inside of his business for 11 seconds.

While neither business was hit for a large sum of money, they both stand to empty their pockets for repairs, including the doors and registers that were damaged in the incidents.

Since Jan. 28, Long Beach Police Department officers have been called to investigate eight total burglaries at local businesses.

Thus far, detectives aren't confident enough to say whether all of the incidents are related. They've increased patrol presences throughout the city, but locals are beginning to worry why no one has been caught and how much longer it will take.

"Please be more active and vigilant," Lawson said. "More active in the neighborhood. Watch us more."

Chitwood echoed that sentiment.

"Who's next?," he asked, motioning at neighboring businesses. "The donut shop here got hit three times last year, the pizza shop, this is their second time. It doesn't seem to end."

On top of the two shops hit Thursday, six other spots have been hit, including: