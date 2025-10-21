Deputy U.S. Marshal, suspect shot during Los Angeles immigration enforcement operation

An investigation is underway after a deputy with the U.S. Marshal Service and a suspect were injured in a shooting during an immigration enforcement operation in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at about 8:52 a.m. in the area of 400 E 20th Street, which is a few blocks south of the 10 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD told CBS LA that a shooting occurred involving a federal agent. The U.S. Marshal Service later confirmed that a deputy with the agency, along with a suspect, was injured as they were assisting in an arrest for illegal entry.

According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, the suspect "weaponized his vehicle and began ramming the law enforcement vehicle in an attempt to flee" when federal immigration enforcement officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on him.

In what McLaughlin described as "defensive shots," federal officers opened fire on the suspect. The man, who remains unidentified as of noon Tuesday, was shot in the elbow. The deputy U.S. Marshal was hit in the hand by a ricochet bullet.

The deputy Marshal is in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury, officials said. The suspect's condition was not immediately made clear.

The suspect, who officials say is an unauthorized immigrant who had "previously escaped from custody," was taken back into custody.

No additional details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.