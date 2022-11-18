Deputies determine driver intentionally hit law enforcement recruits in Whittier

The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators.

"Tragedy struck our department," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva during a news conference Wednesday.

Whittier, CA - November 16: Ten Los Angeles County sheriffs cadets were injured Wednesday morning when a driver plowed into them during a morning run in Whittier. The crash occurred near the sheriffs training academy, near in Mills Avenue and Trumball Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Whittier, California. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The SUV was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road and swerved into a group of 75 cadets running. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 25 Sheriff's recruits were injured in the crash. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. Those with the worst injuries were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.

Five people were in critical condition, four suffered "moderate" injuries, and 14 suffered minor injuries, firefighters reported.

The driver, identified by law enforcement as 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar, was detained near the scene of the crash. He was later arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer. He is being held without bail.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street. The recruits are with a class assigned to the STAR Explore Training Academy.

Villanueva said the driver of the SUV passed an alcohol breathalyzer test.

He added the training class included recruits from various law enforcement agencies, and the group of injured trainees includes two each from the Bell and Glendale police departments and one from the Pasadena Police Department. The rest were all sheriff's department trainees.