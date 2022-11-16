Whittier crash: Law enforcement recruits receiving treatment at local hospitals; five critical

More than two dozen local law enforcement recruits were struck by a wrong-way driver as they were out on a run early Wednesday morning in Whittier, leaving several in critical condition.

According to Sheriff Alex Villanueva, 75 recruits had just started a training run when the crash occurred. He said they had zero warning before impact.

As the car barreled towards the recruits, the ones at the front were able to jump out of the way, but the driver continued through the group causing severe injury. In all, 25 people were injured.

The group consisted of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets and recruits from Bell Police Department, Glendale Police Department and Pasadena Police Department. 20 of the injured are believed to be LASD cadets.

Of the 25 injured, 16 are being treated for minor injuries, while four are said to have suffered moderate injuries.

Several recruits were airlifted to various medical centers.

Five remain in critical condition, with injuries that include loss of limbs and head trauma. Those with the worst injuries were rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center, with one recruit, who is said to be on a ventilator, being cared for at Saint Francis Medical Center.

"As soon as the accident happened, the chaos that ensued, they said it looked like an airplane wreck," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "There were so many bodies scattered everywhere in different states of injury that it was pretty traumatic for all individuals involved."

They are in the eighth week of their 22-week training program, Villanueva said.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, and investigators said it was much too early to tell whether the incident was intentional or an accident.

The 22-year-old driver, from Diamond Bar, was also hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash.