22 LA County Sheriff's recruits injured in Whittier crash, 5 in critical condition, driver detained

Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's injured in crash, driver detained

Up to 15 victims believed to be LA County Sheriff's injured in crash, driver detained

Several recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured when a vehicle hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area. The driver was detained.

There were a total of 23 patients, including the driver, described as a 22-year-old man. Investigators said he was driving on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 22 recruits were injured in the crash. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area.

Five people were in critical condition, four suffered "moderate" injuries, and 14 suffered minor injuries, firefighters reported.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street. The recruits are with a class assigned to the STAR Explore Training Academy.

Paramedics sent up a triage area at the scene, and transported the injured for hospital treatment, many of them reportedly in critical condition.

"The hardest part is finding each victim," said Ret. Fire Captain Rick Godinez of the Los Angeles City Fire Department to CBSLA Wednesday morning. "There are red, yellow, and green tarps used by first responders to categorize the victims."

Godinez added red tarps are for those that need to get to the hospital first.

"First responders will start to reach out to hospitals to start diverting the victims to each victim to different hospitals," said Godinez.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.