Delta plane bound for LA makes emergency landing in New Mexico

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in New Mexico, the airline said Wednesday, when the plane's cabin appeared to fill with smoke.

The plane took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when a smoky order started to fill the cabin, according to media reports.

"Someone started yelling there was a fire, but the flight attendants (in a very professional way) told everyone to chill, it wasn't a fire, and keep seated," Mason Weiner, a passenger on the flight said. 

Crew members on Flight 2846 observed performance issues with one of the plane's two engines. The plane made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, a spokesman for Delta said. 

Weiner said Delta ordered Chick-fil-A for everyone on the plane while they waited for a new plane to complete the trip to LAX.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 7:11 AM

