Delivery driver returns cat to West Hollywood owner

A missing cat is back in his West Hollywood home after a food delivery driver found him wandering around the neighborhood.

Residents said the 6-year-old highland lynx named Floki is well-known around the neighborhood for his outgoing personality. Owner Emir Uckardes said Floki likes to spend most of his time outside and doesn't like wearing his collar.

"He's a very friendly cat," neighbor Chandler Paul said. "He lets you pet him."

It was that charming personality that was captured in a surveillance video when Floki cuddled up to the delivery driver and followed him to his car. Thinking he was a stray, the driver picked up Floki, put him in his car and drove away.

"He was doing a good dead," resident Andy Powell said.

While social media users were quick to label him a catnapper, the driver said he had always planned to return the cat to its rightful owner. When a friend showed him the social media posts, the driver brought Floki to the West Hollywood Sheriff Station on Friday and got in touch with Uckardes.

"As soon as I heard his meow, I knew it was him and I would recognize that sound anywhere," Uckardes said.

He added that he's grateful his furry buddy is home and plans to keep Floki on a shorter leash going forward.

"We are even more protective over these friendly family members," Uckardes said. "We're just going to be more careful now."