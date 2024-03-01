Watch CBS News

Del Amo Fashion Center starts supervision policy

The Youth Supervision Policy requires anyone under the age of 18 to leave the property by 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless they are joined by a parent or an adult 21 or older. Jeff Nguyen reports.
